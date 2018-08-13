Gold Movie Review: Here’s What Gautam Gambhir & Virender Sehwag Think About This Akshay Kumar Starrer!

Gold Movie Review: There have been a lot of innovative promotions going on in golden ways for Akshay Kumar’s next Gold, which also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. The makers organised a special screening for legendary hockey player Balbir Singh in Delhi on Sunday. The screening was also attended by famous Indian sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir.

Former Indian Cricketer, Virendra Sehwag took to Twitter to share his experience writing that he is totally sold for gold and highly impressed with the cast’s work. “Thank you @akshaykumar for the special screening. I am totally #SoldForGold. Wonderful performances and a really inspiring movie. May it do well and inspire many,”tweeted Sehwag.”

Gautam Gambhir, who also attended the screening took to twitter writing, “@akshaykumar bags a ‘gold’ with #Gold the movie. What a show Mr Khiladi!!! You doing justice to history bro. Absolutely loved the movie #IndiaTurnsGold #GoldInDelhi”

Meanwhile, the makers also made a special video featuring Indian sports legends including Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Kapil Dev, Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Sunil Chhetri & Vijender Singh. The video released on the same day of the screening is titled Feeling of Gold to mark 70 years of India’s first Olympic gold medal win. Sachin tendulkar shared the video on his social media handle tweeting, ” I always get goosebumps whenever our national anthem is played. I guess every sportsman feels the same intensity, a sense of great pride … the #FeelingOfGold http://bit.ly/FeelingofGold Celebrating 70 years of free India’s first Gold with @akshaykumar & @FarOutAkhtar.”

Furthermore, seven landmark locations including Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), Statue Circle (Jaipur), Sabarmati Riverfront (Ahmedabad), PVR Plaza Connaught Place (Delhi), Prinsep Ghat (Kolkata), JK Temple (Kanpur) and Magarpatta City (Pune) were turned gold at 7 pm on Sunday to celebrate the iconic day. Can’t ignore the fact that the team is doing wonders with the promotion!

Gold is a sports drama based on the life of Tapan Das, the team manager who forged the first-ever Hockey team of independent India and led it to victory. Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, the film promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast. The movie which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti is all set to release on the 15th August, 2018.