Television Beauty Mouni Roy, who is all set to make debut in Bolly-land with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar in August seems to be getting outpouring love from the industry. After Gold, Brahmastra & RAW the actress has been roped in for another movie – Made In China.

Mouni took to her Twitter to confirm the news. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming quirky comedy – Made In China. Mouni will play Rajkummar Rao’s wife in the film, which will be directed by Mikhil Musale. Made In China is set to roll in September this year and will be first shot in Mumbai, later travelling to Gujarat and China. Rajkummar Rao will play a struggling Gujarati businessman in the film while Mouni will play a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after her wedding. The story revolves around a newlywed couple who are seeking an opportunity for a better livelihood!

According to reports, Dinesh Vijan also confirmed the news and is excited to get the versatile actress on board. “We wanted someone who’d connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer which is essential for the role as her character has a passion for classical Indian dance having learnt it. She has started working on her Gujarati dialect. Raj will start prep soon and the chameleon he is, I’m sure he’ll quickly get into character,” says Dinesh.

The actress is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna. Mouni will also be seen in John Abraham starrer RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)