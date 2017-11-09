After the fun-filled teaser, Fukrey Returns makers have dropped some quirky posters of the Fukras of the film and we must say all the five character posters are bang on!

The first posters which was released by the makers was of Pulkit Samrat aka Honey who seems to be going wild in the film. Whereas, Varun Sharma aka Choocha goes bizarre for this one.

The third poster is of crazy Manjot aka Laali who charms us with his cap and then comes Zafar (Ali Fazal) who is sharp as a razer in the film. The last poster is of our very own Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban who goes bholi for the first time in this one.

The boys and Punjaban are back with there charm, innocence and mischief. Take a look at the posters here:

The film is a sequel to a sleeper hit of 2013 titled Fukrey. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who directed the first one. Fukrey was a tale of four friends who did some or the other jugaad to make it big. Now, the second installement deals with Choocha’s boon of seeing the future! We wonder what these boys are up to in this one?

The film will release on 15th December in the theaters near you! What do you think about the posters? Let us know in the comment section below!