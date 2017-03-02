Give Me 50 lakhs Or I Will Kill Alia Bhatt: Mahesh Bhatt Receives Threat Over Phone

“Transfer Rs 50 lakhs to my bank account immediately. If you don’t do that I’ll kill your wife Soni and your daughter Alia. My account number is xxxx.” Something like this was told to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt by an extortionist, who had allegedly called him up on Sunday, 26th February. The person reportedly demanded Rs 50 lakhs from the filmmaker and threatened to kill his wife Soni Razdan and daughter Alia in case he fails to transfer the money. He had even provided his bank account number to the filmmaker for convenience of transaction!

Concerned about his family’s security, the filmmaker filed a complaint at Juhu police station on Wednesday under section 387 (causing a person to fear death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion). As per reports, the police have traced the caller, Sandeep Sahu a 24-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh and have detained him. Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to thank Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police for their joint effort in nabbing the accused. He tweeted, ‘A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call & threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the MH & UP police in tandem. Gratitude!’

Check out his tweet:

A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call & threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the MH & UP police in tandem.Gratitude! — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 2, 2017

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan.