The Ghazi Attack Is A Tribute To The Navy: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati who will be seen in upcoming flick The Ghazi Attack, said the film was a tribute to the Indian Navy. The film is based on true events from the 1971 war, when Pakistani submarine Ghazi attempted to destroy the Indian aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

At a promotional event, the actor who bought a Bajaj V Bike made from the metal of indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as a memorabilia from the film, said, “The first reason why I did this film is it is a very important story to tell. We’ve always seen films that glorified army or police. It is important that India should have first naval film. This is somewhere a tribute to the Navy.”

The film will see him playing Naval officer Lt. Commander Arjun Varma, who was said to have remained underwater for 18 days during the war.