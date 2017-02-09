SHARE

Rana Daggubati who will be seen in upcoming flick The Ghazi Attack, said the film was a tribute to the Indian Navy. The film is based on true events from the 1971 war, when Pakistani submarine Ghazi attempted to destroy the Indian aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.


At a promotional event, the actor who bought a Bajaj V Bike made from the metal of indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as a memorabilia from the film, said, “The first reason why I did this film is it is a very important story to tell. We’ve always seen films that glorified army or police. It is important that India should have first naval film. This is somewhere a tribute to the Navy.”

The film will see him playing Naval officer Lt. Commander Arjun Varma, who was said to have remained underwater for 18 days during the war.

The Ghazi Attack Is A Tribute To The Navy: Rana Daggubati
The Ghazi Attack Is A Tribute To The Navy: Rana Daggubati
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY