Ghatak 2: Sunny Deol & Rajkumar Santoshi To Recreate Magic After 16 Years?

Sunny Deol & Rajkumar Santoshi, who last worked together for super-hit film Ghatak: Lethal (1996) are gearing up for its sequel. Sunny and Rajkumar in 90’s, ended up in a feud when both wanted make movies on Bhagat Singh. While Santoshi directed The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002) while Sunny financed 23 March 1931: Shaheed the same year. Now after 16 years, the duo might be collaborate for Ghatak 2.

According to a report by leading daily DNA, Sunny is currently in talks with Santoshi to turn Ghatak into a franchise. A source close to the newspaper says, “Sunny is creatively involved with the process and has found a story that will work as the second part to the original. It’s again an action film starring him in the lead and will have the same David vs Goliath theme.” It is also known that producer Sajid Qureshi, who made Nanu Ki Jaanu starring Sunny’s cousin Abhay Deol is backing this project. “The modalities are being worked out. The director and the actor are having regular meetings to fine-tune the script. But everything is being closely guarded for now,” the source further added.

Furthermore, The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani director has a few other scripts that he has offered Sunny. “They have been in talks to do a period drama called Fateh Singh but that will take some time to take off. Another movie that Santoshi plans to revisit with Sunny is his dream project titled Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai based on the Indo-Pak Partition. But Ghatak 2 is likely to roll out first.”

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have earlier teamed up for three projects – Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak: Lethal (1996). All the three movies went on to become super-hits. Let’s see if the duo will be able to recreate the magic.