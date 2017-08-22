A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky star Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying a dual character for the very first time onscreen. The makers of A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky who are on a promotional spree shares an insight of Sidharth’s character.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi. Sidharth’s character as Gaurav showcases the innocent side of the actor while Rishi brings out the badass action avatar.

While talking about Sidharth’s character the director of the film Raj shares, “The idea isn’t that it’s a typical double role, like separated at birth or something. It’s mistaken identity. So it’s fun that way, to go with the journey”.

Raj further adds, “We always felt he’s (Sidharth Malhotra) a very good actor for action films, but we haven’t seen enough of him to do that. So when we thought he’s a really good fit, because he’s got the physique and body language and reflexes too for a very good action personality. At the same time, it was fun to dumb him down and play a sweet guy”.

The makers have made things intriguing before the film’s release as everyone wants to know more about what’s the storyline of this quirky action-comedy! Sidharth apparently plays the two characters – Gaurav and Rishi.

Sidharth aka Gaurav and Rishi shares his experience of playing The character, “I have not played both the characters at the same time. So for me, it’s playing different shades of the character, I won’t inherently call it a double role. You have to watch the film to see the twist. it has two aspects, one is the simple guy, the humor comes out of his simplicity, because of him wanting a simple happy life with a wife, and a good house. And the other one is a little outlandish, aggressive, crazy, who would jump off buildings and do stuff. We never shot both of them at the same time, so it was like playing any other character”.

Raj also shares, “But he did add some nice points between the two characters. When we were discussing how will you distinguish between the two characters because physically you are not so different, small-small things as you see in the film, which we think were really very nice touches”.

The film brings to celluloid the sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and Sidharth on the big screen. The trailer of the film and the sensational songs have generated immense anticipation amongst the audience. Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017