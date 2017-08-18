The motion poster of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 already made us nostalgic with its background music. It reminded us of Salman Khan’s Judwaa. Now the makers have launched a new poster showing avatars of both Raja and Prem in a super-cool way.

The rowdy avatar of Varun, Raja, is sporting long hair and a charming smile. On the other hand, Prem, a geeky nerd with his specs on and hands in pocket. Raja, as shown in the original, will be the mischievous one charming the ladies away with his street smartness and humour. Prem will be the innocent one slaying the scene with his charm.

The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

We are yet to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu’s look from the film. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to release on 29th September. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has hailed director David Dhawan as the king of comedy. Talking about working with the director, Jacqueline said in a statement, “Great experience. To recreate such a cult film was quite a task, but David sir is a blast to work with. He gets the best out of each scene and actor, and is undoubtedly our king of comedy.”

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. It is slated to release on September 29th, 2017.