Genius Trailer Is Out & It Has A Reference Of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai

The trailer of Genius, Anil Sharma’s upcoming action drama has been released today and has caught a lot of attention amongst its viewers. Meanwhile, what has caught our attention the most is the presence of similarity between some scenes of Genius and that of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

While one of the most famous dialogues fans can’t get over in Tiger Zinda Hai during the climax was when Tiger (Salman Khan) challenges the villain, Abu Usman (Sajjad Delafrooz) saying, “Agar Tujhme Dum Hai… Toh Tu Ab, Mujhe Rokke Dikha”. We’ve noticed that a similar kind of dialogue has been delivered in the film by debutante Utkarsh Sharma. “Tujhe Lagta Hai, Tu Mujhe Rok Payega?”, says Utkarsh in his role. Looks like the team had a lot of inspiration and reference to take from Salman Khan and his movie.

It is directed by Gadar director Anil Sharma, is a tale of two genius minds where a young and intelligent RAW AGENT (Utkarsh Sharma) faces cunning Genius (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in order to live peacefully with his love (Ishita Chauhan). The movie is set to release on August 24, 2018.

Nawazuddin said that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha fame director Anil Sharma is again in terrific form with Genius. Actress Ayesha Jhulka and Mithun Chakraborty are also a part of the movie.

Beside this, Nawazuddin will also be seen in Thackeray — an upcoming biopic on the life of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.