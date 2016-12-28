Geeta Phoghat’s Real Coach May Take Legal Action Against Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is being hailed as an inspirational and probably the best film of 2016 but one person may not be happy with it. Geeta Phoghat’s real coach, P R Sondhi seems to be unhappy with his negative portrayal in the film. Sondhi has mentioned that he is close to Mahavir Phoghat and no such spat took place between them.

According to reports, Sondhi claims that Geeta won the Gold medal under his training and so did Babita who won a silver medal.

The coach has decided to meet Aamir personally and discuss why he was portrayed in a negative light in the movie. If the meeting doesn’t turn out fruitful, he may take a legal action against the film.