Filmmaker Karan Johar can’t thank his good friend Gauri Khan — wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan — enough for helping to create a “paradise” for his twins Roohi and Yash.

Karan, who became a father of twins via surrogacy last month, tweeted a glimpse into the white-themed nursery on Friday.

Take a look at the pictures right here:

“My baby nursery designed by Gauri Khan with so much love and care… It’s my paradise! Love you Gauri,” Karan captioned the image, in which he and Gauri — an interior designer by passion — are seen posing for the camera.

The nursery exudes a dreamy feel with a white sofa, a white crib, a white lamp, a white wall dotted with colourful animals. One can spot soft toys hanging on one wall and a cute teddy bear painted on the side of the crib.

Karan’s children were born on February 7, but since they had a premature birth, they had to be kept in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of a hospital in Mumbai.

He brought them home earlier this week.

The children have been named very thoughtfully by the head honcho of Dharma Productions, one of the most successful banners of the Hindi film industry.

Recently, KJo mentioned that he wants his children to listen to Hindi film music that he has grown up listening to.

“I have grown up listening to lot of Hindi film music whether it is Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle among others. I want in their (twins’s) nursery; some of my favourite music should play all the time,” Karan told the media during the book launch of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s “Master on Masters”.

“So that my babies to listen to them because I love their song and they should listen what I love, to love me,” he added.

His daughter has been named Roohi – a rearrangement of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo — and the son Yash has been named on Karan’s late father, who produced films like “Agneepath” (1990) and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998).