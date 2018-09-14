Ganpati Bappa Morya! From Sunny Deol To Varun Dhawan – Celebs Send Out Wishes On Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol sent online greetings to their friends, family and fans, wishing that the good lord blesses them all.

Celebrities like Anushka, Varun and Vishal Dadlani also urged to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here’s what they tweeted:

T 2929 – Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music… Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy 🙂🎊 I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings!#GanpatiBappaMorya 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/HrxjazZc3B — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 12, 2018

🙏🏻 Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ❤ #GaneshChaturthi @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/AQOLK7je7e — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 13, 2018

#GANPATIBAAPAMORIYAA. Let’s celebrate an eco friendly Ganapati this year. Team Sui Dhaaga made a bio degradable Ganapati. #sababadhiyaahai pic.twitter.com/riy4yVFKPD — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 13, 2018

Truly blessed & guided in all happy and sad shades of life. Handmade by dearest 8 year old daughter 😃 #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/5Vh3ZwAGQc — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 13, 2018

Wish you all peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 13, 2018

May the elephant god lead all of us to wisdom, gratitude and prosperity #GaneshaChaturthi 🙏🙏 #GanpatiBappa — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 13, 2018

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 😊❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hQ22JByOvW — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) September 13, 2018

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all 🙌

May all be blessed🙏 pic.twitter.com/mwOioMN7zE — Pooja Batra (@iampoojabatra) September 13, 2018