After releasing character posters of Tiger Shroff and Nidhi Agerwal, the makers of Munna Michael have released the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the film. The first look of the actor looks quite different from his previous badass avatars and looks like this will be another stellar performance from the star.

Tiger who is known for his killer moves on the dance floor will be giving a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson through dance in this project. Interestingly, Nawaz plays the role of a gangster who aspires to dance. This will certainly be the first time, we see his moves in the film.

Check out the evil poster of the ruthless gangster here:

In the poster, Nawazuddin can be seen giving a evil stare to the audience. As usual the colors of the poster are catchy and vibrant as the last ones. This character poster have surely created more buzz on the social media.

The film will be revolving around Tiger’s character whos a street lad and happens to be a big fan of pop star Michael Jackson.

Munna Michael marks the debut of Niddhi Aggerwal. Tiger was last seen in Khan’s Baaghi which became a profitable venture at the box office. This is the third time he is collaborating with the director after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 21st July.

Tiger Shroff has also been finalized for Indian remake of Hollywood actioner “Rambo”, which starred action icon Sylvester Stallone. The actor is excited to get on board, but says he can never replace Stallone. The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures. Actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra were in consideration for the role, but nothing was materialized.