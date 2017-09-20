We all know that there are very few people in Bollywood who dare to speak their hearts out, without mincing words. The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is one such person who is always known for his hard-hitting opinions as much as he is known for his flawless roles.

A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor went on a slamming spree. And the man who was at the ‘receiving end’ was none other than the well-known filmmaker Anurag Basu, who had directed the much-delayed Jagga Jasoos, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, who had also produced the film. Rishi Kapoor blamed Anurag Basu by stating that people like him don’t show their films before release to take opinions and treat it as though they are making a nuclear bomb. He added that Anurag Basu’s working style was nothing less than disorganized chaos, wherein there was no AD system, no script and no schedule. He also blamed that Anurag Basu would cancel a 40-day schedule on the third day because he felt that it was not working.

Not the one to stop at that, Rishi Kapoor went on an Anurag Basu slamming spree, yet again. This time, on Neha Dhupia’s chat show. When Neha Dhupia told Rishi Kapoor to speak about Anurag Basu for a full 60 seconds, Rishi Kapoor said, “Anurag? There is Anurag Kashyap, who made Bombay Velvet, but he made a better film in Gangs Of Wasseypur, I couldn’t understand head or tale of Bombay Velvet. And then there was Basu who made Barfi an outstanding film. I am so happy he took my son for it. My son got great recognition for the film and then he made this Gajja Jasoos..what Jagga Jasoos whatever… which he made a total mess of. It was as messy as my pronunciation was. He probably got indulged too much. I guess both the Anurag’s got indulged in their films. You know when they are good enough to work the certain budget and suddenly they are given huge budgets in hand so bandar ke haath mein khilona nahin aa jaata hai, he goes absolutely berserk. So I think that’s what actually happened with both these guys. They were given budgets they could not handle and I guess it happens. It happens with every director, every actor you can’t have a hundred percent record anyway…So it happens”

Trending :

We really wonder as to what does the cool and calm Anurag Basu has to say about Rishi Kapoor’s ‘60 second description’ about him.