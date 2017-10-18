The Funny Poster Of Kapil Sharma’s Firangi Is Out!

After making a successful Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, famed Comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his second film titled Firangi.

Kapil Sharma has also produced the film that stars him along with Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. Firangi is said to be a historical period drama set in 1920. Ishita was earlier seen in Drishyam where she played Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Monica, on the other hand, has appeared in Punjabi films including Ambarsariya and Sardaarji 2.

The makers have now released the poster of the movie and it looks funny. The poster has Kapil Sharma standing in a funny mode, kicking another person. The motion poster was also recently released and gathered good reviews.

The trailer is going to be out on October 24th and we just can’t wait for it. Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He went on to do reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, under his home production. Firangi is all set to release on 10th November.

The film is based on the story of a local boy (played by Sharma) who falls in love with an NRI girl.The Firangi team will do limited promotions says a report in DNA. “Everyone promoted their films on my show. But now where will I go?” he asks.

Trending :

Rajiv Dhingra, director of Firangi, who is also Kapil’s best friend explains, “There is no need for Kapil to go from show-to-show. He is a household name on television.

Firangi is not a comedy like his first feature film Kiss Kiss Ko Pyar Karoon. It’s a lighthearted look at the pre-Freedom era, but not a comedy. We are opening on November 24, after the big Diwali releases have settled down.”