Fukrey Returns’ Unique Promotional Strategy; Fukras Become Delivery Boys 

Fukrey Returns team is breaking all the boundaries of its marketing campaign, they’ve come up with some really innovative ideas for the promotion of the movie.

The Fukrey boys have become delivery boys for Amazon. They, in reality, went to the doorsteps of the customers to deliver their orders. It was a surprise of the customers to receive their orders from Fukrey’s cast.

The Fukrey boys surely know their Jugaad out of Bholi Punjaban’s trap. As seen in the video, the boys pay their debts by working as delivery boys.

The first instalment of the Fukrey franchise proved to be a huge success. On public demand, the makers are back with the sequel starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

The Fukras have gone a step ahead in their craziness, which makes the movie more anticipated.

The team also had posted some funny posters for the individual characters in the movie. Yesterday they posted few Fukrey commercials. Taking a step ahead the team had done this crazy activity.

Four years later, the Fukrey gang is back with Bholi Punjaban and the boys – Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar. Fukrey Returns is anticipated to be funniest and quirkiest project of the year and a perfect film to end the year with.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the theatres on December 8th, 2017.