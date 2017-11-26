Fukrey Returns To Have Short Promotional Ads For TV!

The Fukrey Returns‘ marketing campaign is set to break all boundaries with its quirky and unique commercials.

The makers, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, will be releasing short ads for TV and digital giving the sequel a fresh look and feel. This is the first time any film in Bollywood will release ad commercials for the promotions.

The idea is to put out a series of commercials that give the viewers a peek into the world of Fukrey and its characters.

The first installment of the Fukrey franchise proved to be a huge success. On public demand, the makers are back with the sequel starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

Trending

The promotional material will reflect the grain of the film in a very true sense, keeping the comedy element and character graphs in line with the first Fukrey.

Fukrey Returns is set to recreate the magic of 2013 hit Fukrey, the high on humour trailer has generated immense anticipation amongst who are eager to witness the film on the screen.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017. The film stars Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot, Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha in lead roles. It is a sequel to a sleeper hit of 2013 with the same name.