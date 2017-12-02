Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were seen traveling from Mumbai Metro today. The star-cast was seen promoting their upcoming comedy Fukrey Returns.

The star cast was snapped at Andheri Metro station after they had a joyride from Metro train. Also, the film promises a joyride. The cast also clicked selfies with heir fans present at the venue.

They were seen having each other and even posed for the cameras.

Team Fukrey Returns have been gallivanting on the streets of Mumbai and Delhi promoting their film.

The makers of Fukrey Returns have left no stone unturned to promote their film.

Fukrey Returns is all set to recreate the magic of 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, the high on humor trailer has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences.

The songs from the film Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai, Mehbooba, Peh Gaya Khalara and Ishq De Fanniyar have further added to the excitement of the audience.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017. The movie was supposed to release on 15th December but delayed result of Padmavati got it back to its original release date. Sidhwani recently said in a statement: “Fukrey Returns will unleash the wild side of the Fukrey gang. The boys are confronted with the demons from their past, when Bholi Punjaban re-enters their lives. A strange encounter with the tiger in the film will make you want to know more.”