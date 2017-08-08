After Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were diagnosed with swine flu over the weekend, another B-Town star has fallen prey to the H1N1 virus. Now its Richa Chadha, who’s down with swine flu since a week.

The actor has an upcoming movie that she’s prepping for and she is sure that will not skip the trailer preview event of Fukrey Returns that will be held in Mumbai today. Chadha will attend the event wearing a mask, as advised by the doctor.

I wasn’t taking a break so God gave me one. Hehe. #MeTime? A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Richa told Midday about her illness, “I fell sick almost immediately upon my return from the US. I was diagnosed H1N1 positive last week, but I can move around a little, since yesterday. I have a commitment, so I will take the necessary precautions and permission from my doctor, and will be there for my Fukrey team.”

She further spoke about the movie, “Shooting for the sequel has been an absolute blast. Returning to that space of zany Delhi humor has been so fulfilling — as artists, we are always looking to try out different roles, we’re always seeking variety. Fukrey made me the actor I am today. So, it [the series] will always remain special to me.”

Fukrey Returns stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal alongside her. It is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit, Fukrey. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the first installment ended with Chadha’s character landing behind bars. The sequel will see her character, Bholi Punjaban, returning to seek revenge.

Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states by swine flu, which has claimed the lives of over 300 people since January, including almost 150 during the current monsoon. Among the affected regions are Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik where many patients are also currently under treatment in various hospitals.

We hope the actress feels better soon.