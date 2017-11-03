Fukrey way back in 2013 was a sleeper hit and was loved unanimously. It explored a new side, a modern side of friendship. It was a breath of fresh air having some unforgettable hilarious sequences. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha – the Fukrey gang is back. Fukrey Returns is a sequel to Fukrey and they are back to trade their dreams for your laughter again.

Directed by the same man, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is a tale of four friends who will again do some jugaad to make it big. The makers have now released a new poster and guess what? Fukrey Returns gets a new release date too.

Take a look at the poster here:

The new poster looks quirky and has the 4 fukras posing and wondering about something. The first one’s plot revolved around how a couple of friends try to get into a renown college without putting any real efforts and how an aspiring musician tries to fulfill his dream. The story’s anti hero is the most charming one Bollywood has ever seen, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha).

Trending :

This second installment could follow the same track and come up with a different story or it can also show how the lives of all four changed. It could be a continuance to the 1st part carrying forward the story. What made the first part memorable was its support cast. No one was leading the film as everyone contributed their equal support. Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of Pandit was the life of this film. Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban carried the film with her wicked charm. Ashraful Haque, who unfortunately no more with us, made his short presence felt.

We hope the movie creates the double amount of fun than it delivered in it’s first half. The movie will now release on 15th December!