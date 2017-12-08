Fukrey Returns’ Fukrapanti Manages To Tickle Bollywood’s Funny Bones

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey Returns hit the screens today and has been tickling bones all over. The screening for the comic entertainer last night saw the Bollywood industry coming together for a hearty laughter.

The special screening of Fukrey Returns was arranged in Mumbai, which saw the entertainment personalities of B-town.

The comedy family entertainer was witnessed by the star cast Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Yami Gautam, Sharman Joshi, Aayush Sharma, Karthik Aryan, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Rohit Roy and Gulshan Devaiya amongst others graced the screening.

Trending

Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in red as she posed with her sister Surilie. The actress loved the film and took to Twitter to applaud the film.

Aayush Sharma, who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood, attended the comic entertainer dressed in casuals. The Inside Edge team Sayani Gupta and Angad Bedi reunited at the screening. The celebs were thoroughly entertained by the comic flick backed by content.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement. Fukrey Returns has received a warm welcome at the box office and is garnering good word of mouth.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film hit the screens today and has been taking the audience on a fun ride.