Yes, Fukrey Returns, as well as their entertaining character traits. From going wild to crazy, you could meet these Fukras at the Fukrey Returns party on 15th November.

Rules were never so simpler! The contest will be divided into 3 parts. First part the easiest one – KoiMoi will ask you three questions (Which we already will give you, towards the end of this article – has ever a contest been so easy?) on Twitter today.

We’re not giving you a fixed time, so stick to our Twitter handle, notify it to make this easier and wait to answer the questions. You have to tag minimum 3 of your friends to the question, answer the question, like and retweet it (It’s all to maximize the reach of the contest).

Note: You’ve to use the hashtag #FukreyReturnsWithKoimoi while answering all the questions (Twitter is now 280 characters, go for it).

After you’ve attempted all the three questions, you’ve to send one question you’d like to ask any of member of Fukrey Returns cast. This is a bit tricky portion as this will ensure the chances of your winning. The question should be quirky and crazy. “Aapko is movie mein kaam karke kaisa lag raha hai” type of questions are strictly prohibited.

Last part of the contest is to prepare a Dubsmash which will have any of the dialogues from either Fukrey movie or the teaser of Fukrey Returns (Yes, it has many hilarious ones). If you’re not comfortable with Dubsmash, we’ve another way for you. Tweet a quirky Boomerang which will have the Fukrey flavor in it. You’ve to use #FukreyReturnsWithKoimoi while posting your replies.

Three people will get the chance to have a meet and greet session with the stellar cast of Fukrey Returns that includes: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma.

Ones successfully crack all the three parts of the contest will get shortlisted to have some hilarious moments with the stars at the party. So, get ready for Dhamaal!

Here are the 5 questions we will post on Twitter in some time, brace yourself and get set as #FukreyReturnsWithKoimoi.

1. What amount the Fukrey gang finally loan from Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha)?

2. What was the name of Lali’s (Manjot Singh) father’s shop?

3. What song Zafar (Ali Fazal) used to rehearse in college?

4. One quirky question you’d like to ask the Fukrey gang?

5. Send one Dubsmash/Boomerang which will have the Fukrey flavour in it.

Answer in the comment section below! Hurry Up!!!!!!!!1