Fukrey Returns Commercials: These 4 Mini Ads Will Surely Make You Laugh Out Loud

Fukrey Returns‘ makers announced the all -unique strategy of TV commercials for the film yesterday. These will not be your regular promos but something to attract television audience in the window of under a minute.

The team has released 4 fun-filled commercials. In the first one, we see Choocha (Varun Sharma) and Lali (Manjot Singh) going for a massage inviting a Tiger on Choocha’s back. It’s hilarious to see their expressions and this 45 seconds of the ad is enough to make you laugh out loud.

The next one which is titled as ‘The Cage’ slowly pans out the camera from Choocha, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) and Lali having Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) in the frame. Bholi has caged them, again, with a tiger. Without any dialogues, this ad is just of 15 seconds.

In the third one, Choocha and Lali are having fun with Siri as they both ask for the ways of impressing girls. Siri, being the usual savage, gives a gut-busting response on which Hunny joins the fun. This idea is inspired by a video which went viral recently.

The last ad is titled as Electrocution in which Bholi Punjaban is in her signature badass avatar having the guys on their toes. Co-joined with electrical wires, Bholi Punjaban is seen flowing the current as the guys scream their heart out. This commercial also has a funny overlay of skip ad as the guys request to skip the ad as they’re getting ragged.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is releasing on December 15.

The film features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajpal Yadav.