Post Fukrey returns‘ success Christmas has come early for the cast. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tri[athi along with the Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha celebrated X’mas party yesterday.

Fukrey Returns has released to an exceptional response from the audience and the Fukrey gang came out last evening to celebrate the success in their Fukra way and celebrated Christmas.

The makers and the actors also took to their social media to post the images. Farhan Akhtar tweeted, ” Emperor ke Darth mein dard .. 🤣🤣🤣 #FukreyReturns”

Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted, “This makes an interesting plot! 🤔 Welcome to the Darth side 💭”

This makes an interesting plot! 🤔 Welcome to the Darth side 💭 pic.twitter.com/j41ukEitPf — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 19, 2017

Varun Sharma aka Chhoocha tweeted his picture with the caption, “Isse Dejachoo Kehte hai!!🙄🤓”

Pulkit Samrat aka Hunny Tweeted, ” May the CHOO b with YOU!#FukreyReturns”

Ali Fazal aka Zafar tweeted, “You’ve seen the Vader .. now we got The Choo.. #FukreyReturns the Last Choo! Fighting through christmas and New year!! Welcome 2018! #TheLastChoo”

You’ve seen the Vader .. now we got The Choo.. #FukreyReturns the Last Choo! Fighting through christmas and New year!! Welcome 2018! #TheLastChoo pic.twitter.com/urNDC78CYU — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) December 19, 2017

Manjot Singh aka Lali tweeted, “Hahaha may the choo be with you!!! Choo much happening with this choocha @varunsharma90 @PulkitSamrat @alifazal9 @RichaChadha @MrigLamba @FukreyReturns”

The comic entertainer continues its dream run at the box office as the film has crossed 70 crores in its second week. The film raked in 2.10 crores on its second Tuesday,

Varun Sharma, Manjyot Singh, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha were present at the X’mas party.

The movie has received an exceptional response across quarters and has been garnered good word of mouth publicity. The performances of the cast have also been appreciated.

Fukrey had released in 2013 and was a sleeper hit, now Fukrey Returns has successfully recreated the magic of Fukrey and has been loved by one and all.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is enjoying a good theatrical run at the box office.