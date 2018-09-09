FryDay Actor Govinda Is All Praises For Ranveer Singh!

Bollywood actor Govinda said that among the newage actors, he enjoyed working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma.

The Coolie No 1 actor is in mood to praise his co-star Varun Sharma who will be seen in his upcoming film Fryday.

“In my latest work I enjoyed working with Varun; he is a well-mannered, talented guy,” said Govinda.

“I also enjoyed working with Ranveer (in the film ‘Kil Dil‘) who is very hard working. He is a superstar for a reason, he is a natural actor, very well mannered. I think that enthusiasm takes a talented person to the path of success,” Govinda said.

The actor was present along with the cast and crew of the trailer launch of his film Fryday which will be released on October 12.

Varun Sharma, Vijendra Kale, Digangana Suryavanshi, director Abhishek Dogra among others attended the function.