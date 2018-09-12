From Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga To Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero: 7 Films To Be Promoted On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12!

The most controversial reality show of the year is here as Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss for the 9th consecutive season. The much-awaited show goes on air from 16th September 2018 on Colors and Colors HD, and unlike the previous seasons, this time the makers have gone ahead with the prime time slot of 9 pm. This also means that Bigg Boss 12 will clash with KBC on the small screen.

The production team of the show have given a complete spin off to the concept. For the 12th season, contents will appear in pairs i.e. husband – wife, boyfriend – girlfriend, brother – sister, two friends etc, which makes it all the more interesting as the viewers might just get to see the pairs indulge in a lot of fights this season, which would last for almost 3 months. Being one of the most watched reality show on the small screen, Bigg Boss is also considered as one of the most effective platform for film promotions. Several stars would make an appearance on the show over the weekend with Salman Khan to promote their respective films. And why now, this would just increase awareness around the product as television or rather a show like Bigg Boss in particular reaches out to the masses.

Here are the films which are expected to be promoted on the reality show:

Sui Dhaaga – Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma (28th September 2018)

Loveratri – Ayush Sharma, Warina Hussain (5th October, 2018)

Badhai Ho – Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanaya Malhotra (19th October, 2018)

2.0 – Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson (29th November, 2018)

Total Dhamaal – Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit (7th December, 2018)

Zero – Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma (21st December, 2018)

Simmba – Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan (28th December, 2018)

From the above mentioned 7 films, it would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan FINALLY makes an appearance on the reality show for the promotions of his upcoming mega budget entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan.