From Shah Rukh Khan To Ranveer Singh; Here’s How Bollywood Wished The History Creator Hima Das!

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on Friday congratulated Indian athlete Hima Das who created history by winning gold in the women’s 400 metre event at the IAAF World U20 in Finland.

Held at Tampere, Hima on Thursday registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to become the first Indian athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups.

She also did well in the earlier rounds, winning Heat 4 with a time of 52.25 seconds. She emerged on top in the semi-finals as well, winning her race in 52.10 seconds.

Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Congratulation. Hima Das, the first Indian women to win a gold in world athletic track event ever! India is proud of you. You have given us reason to hold up our heads high! Jai Hind!

T 2865 – CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Shatrugan Sinha: Yet another brilliant performance from India’s daughter… Kudos to India’s Hima Das who made history by becoming our first track athlete to become a world champion at any level after winning the women’s 400m at the U-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland, on Thursday. Hima Das.

Yet another brilliant performance from India’s daughter..Kudos to India’s Hima Das who made history by becoming our first track athlete to become a world champion at any level after winning the women’s 400m at the U-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday#HimaDas — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 13, 2018

Akshay Kumar: Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India’s first gold at a global track event in Under – 20 World Athletics. Nicely done.

Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India’s first Gold at a global track event in Under – 20 World Athletics. Nicely done 👏👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2018

Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations Hima Das. 400 metre winner in world Under-20 championships. Proud moment. It is amazing that it coincides with the five year anniversary of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and Milkhaji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win gold in track and field.

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. 😊👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018

Arjun Rampal: Congratulations Hima Das for this stupendous feat. The toughest race 400 metres. The first Indian athlete to win a title in any track event. Huge day for Indian athletics.

Congratulations #HimaDas for this stupendous feat. The toughest race 400 meters. The first Indian athlete to win a title in any track event. Huge day for Indian athletics. #girlpower #proud #history — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 12, 2018

Dia Mirza: Proud proud proud! What an incredible day Hima Das. India.

Shah Rukh Khan : Woke up and felt a genuine wave of Pride Love & inspiration. What an amazing athlete you are…Hima Das Kya Baat hai!

Woke up and felt a genuine wave of Pride Love & inspiration. What an amazing athlete you are…#HimaDas Kya Baat hai! pic.twitter.com/gcDnyXxwRj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2018



Ranveer Singh : JAI HIND !!!! Beaming with pride !!!!! Jiyo Hima Das.