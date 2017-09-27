Yash Chopra made Switzerland the ultimate honeymoon destination for Indians by showing off the lovely locales in his films. A road-trip to Goa became a must-do for most youngsters after watching Dil Chahta Hai. These are just some examples of Bollywood influencing travel trends in the country.

There is just one way to find out if a celebrity has made it big in Bollywood or not, is by looking at how many awards they have won and endorsement deals they have bagged since the time they have entered the industry.

This shows that they are becoming the movers and shakers of the country. When they do or say anything, it immediately starts trending and is likely to become the headlines the next day. And depending upon their fan following, companies go to extreme lengths to hire them to become their brand ambassadors.

Many a time countries and states also hire powerful personalities to become their ambassadors in order to promote goodwill and tourism. And when you see these travel ads, you do feel like packing your bags and heading to those lovely destinations. Was that urge created because of the celebrity or because of the beautiful location? There could be various reasons for this, but bringing a celebrity on board, does help!

Let’s take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who are Tourism Brand Ambassadors.

1. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was recently seen holidaying in Australia and having an experience of a lifetime exploring the Tropical North Queensland in Australia. She was recently appointed the brand ambassador of Tourism Australia. She was also honoured as a Friend Of Australia by the tourism department. Incidentally, she was the first Indian woman and third Indian to be honoured as such.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Though Priyanka Chopra played Mary Kom in the biopic based on the life of the boxer from Manipur, she is the face of another North-eastern state, Assam. The actress said that she finds a strong connection with the North-East and has travelled on many occasions to Manipur during the making of biopic Mary Kom.After which the actress was appointed to aim at introducing Assam to the world.

3. Sidharth Malhotra

His youth appeal is what made him a perfect fit to promote tourism in New Zealand, which is often considered to be the motherland of all sorts of adventure activities. The actor has visited the country twice. During both his visits, he has promoted the various activities any adrenaline-junkie would want to attempt.

4. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s youth appeal makes him a natural asset to any brand. He is the Indian brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. In the advertisement released by Switzerland Tourism for India, the actor can be seen making the best of various experiences that include sampling the sights, the food and adventure activities in Switzerland. The campaign this year is being called, In Love With Switzerland.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

The Gujarat state government appointed the actor as an ambassador for tourism, with a campaign that focused on bringing alive what the state had to offer: history, culture and natural beauty. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s website, the ‘Khushboo Gujarat Ki’ campaign was instrumental in attracting tourists to the state.

6. Anusha Dandekar

The good folks at Thailand Tourism have appointed Anusha Dandekar as their brand ambassador. Anusha’s Instagram handle is full of her beach vacations with her girl gang, making her the perfect choice to promote a country where almost three of 10 Indian travellers are women.

Have you packed your stuff yet? Where are you planning your Holiday next?