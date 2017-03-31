Gone are the days when actresses were mere eye candies. More and more actresses today are signing films which they can proudly carry on their shoulders solely and are no more dependent on the hero’s star power. Last year, we saw some powerful films like Neerja gaining commercial success, in spite of having no hero in the film. Female lead movies are the next big thing in Bollywood. From the past week releases itself, we can see that films with actresses as protagonists are on the rise.

Here’s a look at the some of the recent female-lead films that are to hit the screen soon and ones that have released last week:

Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu’s action drama, Naam Shabana has hit the theaters today. The film is based on Shabana Khan’s (Taapsee) journey of becoming a special agent. Times are changing and Bollywood is now ready to present us stories where a woman seeks revenge, she is no more the damsel in distress.

In Naam Shabana, Taapsee is seeing pulling off action sequences that are equivalent to any action hero. It being a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s Baby, in itself shows how the trend is changing here.

Begum Jaan

After successful solo lead films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and Kahaani 2, Vidya Balan is all set to get us yet another entertainer with herself as the lead. Begum Jaan is a bold choice on part of the actress who will be essaying the role of a brothel owner during the partition times.

We have watched the trailers and one can only be awestruck by Vidya’s powerhouse act in the film where she doesn’t bat an eyelid before cracking some startling dialogues. The film is releasing on 21st April, 2017.

The film stars other actresses such as Gauahar Khan and Pallavi Sharda in key roles while male actors such as Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in supporting roles.

Maatr

Raveena Tandon’s upcoming film Maatr’s trailer released recently. With the rise of crimes against women in recent times, the film’s story comes across as an extremely relatable one. It deals with one woman’s fight against the system to avenge her daughter’s death. While a slack system fails to bring her justice, the film shows how the mother takes it upon herself to serve justice.

This is expected to be yet another hard hitting film that throws light on the grim scene of India’s rape capital – Delhi.

We bet only a powerful actress like her, fits the bill perfectly for this role. Maatr is releasing on 21st April, 2017.

Noor

Sonakshi Sinha did a rather impressive job in action entertainer Akira where she played the lead. Her upcoming film, Noor is another film where she will be the whole and soul of the film.

Sonakshi will be seen playing a millennial journalist whose clumsy life takes a 360 degree turn after she finally takes her life seriously. Sonakshi’s spunky writer act is expected to make a impression.

Noor is slated to release on 21st April, 2017.

Anaarkali Of Aarah

Swara Bhaskar’s Anarkali Of Arrah released last week. Another bold film with a leading lady. Dealing with the story of an erotic singer going through a molestation and later standing up for herself, in a town that doesn’t respect her profession much.

Bhaskar was hailed with praises for her act in the film. Her unabashed act and effortless dialogue delivery were the soul of the film.

Phillauri

Anushka Sharma not only handled things off-screen as a producer but also left a lasting impact in the film Phillauri. Her unique act as the friendly ghost Shashi was absolutely adorable. The film released last week – 24th April.

She was the most important element of the film and made sure that it was friendly spirit that drives the audiences to theaters.