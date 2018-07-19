The word “Nepotism” has taken the industry by storm ever since Kangana Ranaut raised her concerns about favouritism in the Hindi film industry. While a lot of people on the social media believe that is becomes easy to become a star in the industry if a person belongs to a filmy family, the facts are diametrically opposite.

This week sees the release of Dhadak which marks the Hindi film debut of Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor. While Ishaan can definitely said to be an industry insider, Jahnvi Kapoor is a star-kid in true sense. A feature on female star-kids of the industry shall follow soon, here’s a look at the male star-kids who are a part of this industry:

Hrithik Roshan:

Hrithik Roshan is probably the most successful star-kid of the industry in today’s time and deservingly so. The superstar has the looks to die for and proved his worth as an actor time and again with films like Koi Mil Gaya, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akhbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara and Kaabil to name a few. The actor got a dream launch with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000 and became an overnight sensation. The stardom of Hrithik Roshan is probably one of the biggest ever for a Hindi film actor, however he is yet to explore his true potential as a superstar.

Abhishek Bachchan:

Abhishek Bachchan made a debut in this industry with the baggage of being the son of Amitabh Bachchan who is by far the biggest superstar of India. And of course it is difficult to live onto the expectations of being the next Amitabh Bachchan. The actor got a dream launch in the form of Refugee, which proved to be a record opener upon its release, however didn’t quite sustain at the Box-Office due to the poor content. With every passing film, the audience started comparing Bachchan Jr. with Big B, which didn’t help Abhishek in the long run. He is a good actor, who has delivered some phenomenal performances, but sadly, far from being a successful star. Nepotism ensures success anyone??

Tusshar Kapoor:

Son of Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor made his Hindi film debut with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. While his debut film proved to be a run away hit, he couldn’t quite move ahead after that. He delivered flops one after another, and to add on to that, he wasn’t even considered to be a good actor. And what happened next? After getting work in the initial days of his career, currently Kapoor makes an appearance only in the Golmaal Franchise. The actor even joke’s about Golmaal being his only revenue to set up the base for retirement.

Mimoh Chakraborty:

Well, he is Mithun Chakraborty’s son, and not a lot of readers would have even heard about him. This in itself speaks a lot about the cushion that he got due to nepotism.

Shahid Kapoor:

Although Pankaj Kapoor wasn’t a big superstar, he was a well known respected actor, and Shahid Kapoor does qualify to be a star-kid. In the early years of his career, Shahid Kapoor was touted to be the next Shah Rukh Khan of the industry but his poor script sense never quite helped him get love from the audience. He has the charm to be the ideal lover boy and is a fantastic actor as well, but the poor films dented his prospects of being a superstar and in today’s time he is being considered to be a reliable actor but not a star or superstar. We can say that he is moderately successful as an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor:

If there is one actor, who has time and again proved his detractors wrong with his acting talent, it has to be Ranbir Kapoor. Son of Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor is the most promising new comer in present times and the only successful star-kid this millennium after Hrithik Roshan. He has the potential to be the next big thing in Bollywood and extraordinary success of Sanju is just the beginning of new era for Ranbir Kapoor. He made his Hindi film debut with Saawariya which was a Box-Office disaster, however acted in several successful films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rockstar to name a few. Ranbir Kapoor is one person who had acting in his genes and deserved to be an actor.

Tiger Shroff:

Tiger Shroff has managed to carve a niche for himself in the action genre over the last 5 years, however one can’t deny the fact that he is not a great actor. As much as people adore him for flexibility, he has equally been criticised for the acting talent. As of now, Shroff has been successful, but it he still has a long way to go.

Sooraj Pancholi:

Salman Khan launched Sooraj Pancholi with Hero, and the film failed to do well at the Box-Office. After the failure of Hero, we haven’t quite heard about the actor, and a lot of his announced films got stuck mainly due to the controversial personal life that he has. Sooraj is the son of Aditya Pancholi, who is best known for playing negative characters. As of now, Sooraj has not found any success despite being a star-kid.

Harshvardhan Kapoor:

Harshvardhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor had a disastrous launch in the form of Mirziya which sank without a trace at the Box-Office. His second film, Bhavesh Joshi also proved to be a disaster of epic proportion, and the actor till date is yet to find any sort of success and acceptance from the audience. Till date, the only reason why he has hit the headline is because of his bold statements in the interviews. These are early days of career for Kapoor, but given the way he has started there needs to be some solid turn around for him to be successful.

Apart from them, a lot of other star-kids tried their luck in the industry like Sikander Kher, Luv Sinha etc. to name a few and all of them failed to leave a mark.