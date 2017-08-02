Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who essayed a sperm donor in his debut film Vicky Donor, says he would be sceptical about choosing conventional roles and feels he fits best in movies with unconventional themes.

The actor was present here on Tuesday with the cast and makers of his forthcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which dwells upon issues like erectile dysfunction and premarital sex.

“I think I am meant for unconventional films, which is why I will be sceptical if choosing any conventional films. I think we all have to carve our own niche in the cinema industry. And these kinds of films work for me — whether it is Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and now Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.”

“These are quirky subjects. These films show a mirror to the society,” Ayushmann said here. Producer Anand L Rai, director R.S. Prasanna and actress Bhumi Pednekar were also present there at the trailer launch. The film is releasing on September 1.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi which also stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film will hit theaters on 18th August. This film of Ayushmann Khurrana was suppose to clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film Haseena Parkar but the makers decided to change the release date of the film to avoid the clash between the two.

Ayushmann was last seen in YRF’s Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film had tanked miserably at the box office.