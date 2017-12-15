Indian cinema is the world’s largest film industry in terms of film production and Bollywood is the biggest contributor to the world cinema in terms of number of movies released in a year. From Dhoom 4 to Mahabharata let’s see the top speculated movies of these top stars.

If you don’t believe us, a quick glance at the list of the speculated movies of only the Bollywood superstars is enough to give you an idea of, how Bollywood keeps on making films and releasing them back to back.

These 4 superstars are only a drop in the ocean of the long list of actors who are part of Bollywood and have numerous upcoming movies lined up.

Akshay Kumar

1. Ikka: Ikka is the Hindi remake of hit south Indian film Kaththi starring Vijay by A. R. Murugadoss. The movie will be directed by first time director Jagan Shakti .

2. Five: Omung Kumar the director of movies like Mary Kom and Sarbjit is all geared up for his third directorial venture which is a psychological thriller film titled Five. Speculations are rife that the makers have roped in Akshay Kumar to play the lead role.

3. Vivegam Hindi Remake (Land Of Lungi): Officially not confirmed but according to reports Akshay Kumar might reprise Ajith Kumar’s role in Vivegam Hindi Remake which will be called Land of Lungi.

Aamir Khan

1. Salute (Rakesh Sharma): According to reports Aamir Khan will be seen playing the astronaut Rakesh Sharma in the film. But there have also been reports stating that the biopic tentatively titled Salute, will not see Aamir but Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.Rumours are abuzz that Aamir did not like the way the script finally shaped up and backed out of the script.

2. Sarfarosh 2: If reports are to be believed John Matthew Matthan is going to direct this super-hit Sarfarosh (1999) sequel and Aamir Khan will be seen playing the lead role in the film.

3. Mahabharat: Aamir has always been vocal about his dream project on Mahabharat which he has been very keen on making for quite a long time. Fatima Sana Sheikh posted a picture on her Instagram account reading the Mahabharat. If this a hint about the movie being all set to be made or not can only be confirmed after an official announcement.

Shah Rukh Khan

1. Don 3: Don 3 will be the third installment of the Don series after Don: The Chase Begins and Don 2: The King Is Back. There is no official confirmation about its making yet. Shah Rukh Khan will again be seen reprising the role of Don which he played in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2012). While the first two parts had Priyanka Chopra in the female lead but still the actress for Don has not been finalized.

2. Dhoom 4: The news of Salman Khan being approached to play the villain in Dhoom 4, which he eventually turned down stating that he doesn’t like to play a villain on screen. The latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan might come on-board to play the villain in the fourth installment of the franchise.

Salman Khan

1. No Entry Mein Entry: Sequel to hit comedy film No Entry (2005) by Boney Kapoor,the official announcement of the film has yet to be made but Salman is confirmed for the sequel.

2. Kick 2: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, have not officialy confirmed the news about the sequel. But the gossip mills are buzzing with the rumour of Salman writing the script of the sequel.

3. Wanted 2: Prabhu Deva might direct Salman for the sequel of hit movie Wanted for the second time.