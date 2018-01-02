So, the year 2017 is gone and we have welcomed 2018 with lots of love and new hopes! The previous year was not that great for Bollywood as several huge films flopped big time at the box office. But nevertheless, the year definitely ended on an amazing note with Salman Khan’s record breaking film, Tiger Zinda Hai, just what the industry needed at this hour.

But now, what gone is gone! It’s time for some interesting set of line ups in 2018 and which will definitely do well at the box office. In this year, there are some really big films releasing and we are hoping that 2018 breaks the box office hunger! Starting from the very first month itself, we will see Akshay Kumar’s film, Padman, which definitely looks promising. On the other hand, we have films like Padmavati (now Padmavat), 2.0, Dutt Biopic, Thugs Of Hindostan and so on! We have listed down the best movies to look forward in the year 2018. Check it out:

Padman (January 26, 2018)

Directed by R. Balki, Padman is all set to tickle our funny bones on this Republic Day by its quirky and different content. Film starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor looks quite promising. Padman is a comedy-drama which is based on the life of a social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. This man revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine. With Akshay’s humour and Balki’s touch, this film will prove to be one-of-its-kind.

Padmavat (Releasing Date Undecided)

This is the film we all waited for in 2017. But unfortunately, this magnum opus didn’t see the light of the day then. But the good news is that CBFC has finally seen the film and has suggested a few cuts to which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has agreed to! Based on true events, Padmavat which was earlier Padmavati, is a story of Rani Padmavati which is essayed by Deepika Padukone. The film also has Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Ever since, it was in the shooting stage, it left us all excited to watch it on a big screen. And now finally, the film has got a green signal from the censors. Though, the release date has not been announced yet!

Dutt Biopic – Yet Untitled (March, 2018)

This epic film is in everybody’s check-list! Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the Dutt Biopic is all set to shatter the box office records with its amazing story line. Film starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has already grabbed many eyeballs. We saw few glimpses of Ranbir where he was seen donning the look of Baba, and we are totally in awe of his lookalike avatar. He looked ditto like Sanjay Dutt in those pictures which has now raised our excitement to watch the film. The makers are yet to announce the title and release date of the film. Most likely, the first look and release date will be releasing tomorrow that is January 3, 2018.

Thugs Of Hindostan (November 7, 2018)

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. This is another big film we are waiting for! Film stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sanya Shaikh, do we need anymore reasons to watch the film? Thugs Of Hindostan will be a great film to look forward to as both the perfectionists are coming together. With this, entertainment is guaranteed!

2.0 ( April 27, 2018)

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 hit film Enthiran (Robot). The film stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles as a hero and villain respectively. The first look of the film has given us chills down the spine and this one looks grand with some amazing VFX effects. With an estimated budget of 450 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film by far. Now, that’s huge!

Race 3 (June, 2018)

Eid=Salman Khan films! Now, this is a mandatory thing, isn’t it? Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is the third installment of the Race franchise. Films stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. With this ensemble cast, the film looks like a complete package. And with Salman’s addition in this hit franchise, Race 3 already looks like a mass entertainer!

Zero (December 21, 2018)

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is yet another big film we are waiting for in 2018! With stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the film already looks grand. After building a lot of curiosity, the makers finally released the first look and the title of the film. We must say that SRK as a dwarf just stole of our heart! Not only this, we have more reasons to eagerly wait for this flick. We will also see a special appearance of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Sridevi, Rani Mukherji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the film. Amazing, isn’t it?

Gold (August 15, 2018)

Well, if festivities is for the Khans then National holidays are for Akshay Kumar! Gold is directed by Reema Kagti which is based on the life of a former Indian hockey player Balbir Singh Dosanjh. His team had won the first Olympics medal for India as a free nation in 1948. Apart from Akshay, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in the crucial roles.

Simmba (December 28, 2018)

For the first time, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh will be collaborating for a film. The makers had launched the first poster of the film and it was kickass! No one can pull a character like Ranveer does! In the film, Ranveer will play a cop and the film is loosely based on Telugu film, Temper.

Well, 2018 looks an amazing year for Bollywood!