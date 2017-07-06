Fresh Stills Of Desi Badass Emraan Hashmi From Baadshaho

Emraan Hashmi is ruling the social media with his desi badass avatar from Baadshaho. The makers have released some fresh still from the film and we are loving them.

In the still actor is seeing flaunting some sexy tattoos in all black outfits. The actor adds a funky touch to his look with some sexy hand bands.

Look at the fresh stills from the film here:

The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta. Set in the period of the 1975 emergency, Baadshaho is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Will the badasses be able to pull off the perfect robbery? Wait for the film to hit the theaters on 1st of September.

Apart from this Ileana D’Cruz will be seen in Mubarakan which also stars Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Whereas Ajay Devgn will be seen in Golmaal Again which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and many more.