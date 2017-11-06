FRESH PAIR: Kriti Sanon & Diljit Dosanjh To Star In Arjun Patiala

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi will now star in Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Phillauri with Anushka Sharma. The actor had made his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Udta Punjab.

This film of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh will be directed by Dinesh Vijan who has previously helmed Raabta which also featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead.

Arjun Patiala will mark the second outing between Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon. Their first film Raabta which released in June had tanked miserably at the box office collecting only 24.50 crores.

“Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit in the titular role is a quirky, small-town guy. It’s a character-driven comedy and will roll in February 2018. It will be shot in Punjab, the makers are leaving for a recce soon and hopes to zero in on a director shortly,” a source informed Pune Mirror.

Dinesh said, “The Hindi film audience has already experienced Diljit’s intensity, now it’s time to laugh with him. Kriti is moving from Bareilly to Patiala to deliver another small town surprise and this time she is holding a pen.”

Kriti added, “I love watching good comedies and while shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi I realised that I enjoyed being a part of this world too. I’m looking forward to shooting with Diljit.”

Diljit also expressed his excitement by saying, “Dino’s team is a set of young, talented and creative minds who I am really excited to work with.”

The team will begin shooting in February 2018. Apart from this film, Diljit is currently busy shooting for Shaad Ali’s biopic on field hockey player and ex-captain of the Indian national team, Sandeep Singh, in Punjab.