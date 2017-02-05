Shah Rukh graciously agreed to do cameo in ‘Tubelight’: Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says that the cameo in Salman Khan starrer “Tubelight” was screaming for superstar and hence Shah Rukh Khan graciously agreed to do the role.

“I am not going to divulge much details about the role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it,” Kabir said at the success party of “Dangal” on Saturday night.

The “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” helmer also spoke about his planning to work with “Kaabil” star Hrithik Roshan.

“Usually I don’t announce my next project until my film gets released. I’ve a long-standing relation with Hrithik. Obviously, I had a chat with him and we keep discussing but nothing is finalised yet,” said Kabir, who also hopes to see “Kaabil” in the coming week.

Kabir expressed his happiness at the huge success of Aamir Khan starrer “Dangal” and said the film is well-deserved to become highest grossing film.

“Tubelight” is written and directed by Kabir Khan. Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others.

The film is slated to release on July 26.