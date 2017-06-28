A few days ago, we reported how accusing the producers of Bollywood blockbuster and National Award-winning movie Neerja of “criminal conspiracy” and going back on their word of sharing 10 percent of the net profit, the braveheart flight purser Neerja Bhanot’s family has moved court in Chandigarh.

Now, the film’s producers, Fox Star Studious have issued a statement, clearing their side of the story.

The statement reads, “Fox Star Studios is extremely proud of its film Neerja and holds the Bhanot family in great esteem. However, the facts are that the Studios does not have any contractual obligations towards the Bhanot family as the life rights and permissions were obtained by Blingg Unplugged from the Late Neerja Bhanot’s family long before Fox Star Studios came onboard to produce the film. Fox Star Studios has been duly honouring its contractual obligations towards Blingg Unplugged. It’s unfortunate that Blingg and Bhanot family have not been able to resolve their disagreements. The life story of Neerja Bhanot inspired the nation and the movie created history, created memories that we deeply cherish, memories that will last forever. We hope for quick resolution to the ongoing issue.”

The film agreement was signed by leading fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar on behalf of his film production company Bling Entertainment Solutions Ltd and the family of Neerja Bhanot.

The petition said the producer produced the film with Fox Star Studios India Pvt Ltd. The movie, made at a cost of Rs 21 crore, generated a revenue of over Rs 135 crore as per market reports. The film, directed by Ram Madhvani, did well in the Indian and overseas markets and bagged the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film category at the 64th National Film Awards in April this year, among several other film awards.