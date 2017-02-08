Fox Star Studios to cut scenes from Jolly LLB 2, withdraws plea

Jolly LLB 2 will be released on February 10 as production house Fox Star Studios on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it was cutting four scenes as directed by the Bombay High Court.

Informing the bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that it would abide by the High Court direction to cut the scenes, Fox Star Studios said that it was withdrawing its plea.

Fox Star Studios had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court order directing that the movie be viewed by a three member committee. The order was passed by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, is a sequel of 2013 Jolly LLB.

The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench on Monday ordered deletion of four scenes from the film, which it held were defamatory to the judiciary and could amount to contempt of court.

The High Court order came following a report by the court-appointed three-member committee of experts, comprising Senior Advocates R.N. Dhorde and V.J. Dixit and medico Prakash Kanade.

The Aurangabad bench set up the committee to see the film after a Nanded lawyer, Ajay Kumar Waghmare, told the court that the film was an attempt to portray the country’s legal profession and the judicial system in a poor light.

While keeping the plea by Fox Star Studios pending, the top court had on February 3 asked the producer of the film to go back to the High Court to raise objections to the appointment of the three member committee for pre-release viewing of the film.