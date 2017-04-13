Former Exes Preity Zinta & Ness Wadia Make Peace, Bond Over IPL Match

Actress Preity Zinta, who is happily married to Gene Goodenough, has made headlines with her ex-boyfriend Ness Wadia. However, not to worry, this time around the duo seem to have let go off their past and buried the hatchet.

Preity, who co-owns Punjab Kings XI along with Ness, was seen in a cordial professional relationship with Wadia, cheering for her team every time in the stadium.

The couple who dated for 10 years parted their ways in 2014. What was shocking that Preity had launched official complaint against Ness of molestation and assault.

Preity had lodged a complaint against Ness in 2014, claiming that Ness had molested her inside Wankhede stadium on May 30th.

In the written complaint given by the actress, it was mentioned that Ness not only abused her in public but also approached at her aggressively in the presence of several people at the stadium.

The complaint constitutes the IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Though Ness rubbished the allegations and to stop the controversy Preity wrote on her official Facebook post, “I humbly request the media and my supporters to pls focus on the issue and the incident that happened in Wankhade and not turn this and me into a TV soap. This is not easy for me and my intention is not to harm anyone but simply to protect myself and to stand up for myself. I don’t want any sympathy from anyone but i will sincerely appreciate it if people do not try to take away my dignity in the process of my fight for respect at my workplace. I think after all these years i deserve it and I’m not asking for too much”.

On the 10th April, when Punjab won the match, the exes were seen enjoying the celebration together. It seems that both have settled their issues and are preferring to maintain a professional relationship.

On the work front, Preity Zinta will be next seen in Neeraj Pathak’s Bhaiyyaji Superhit. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.