Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar today unveiled a unique digital application“100MB” to mark the beginning of his digital innings at a strategic announcement held in Mumbai, yesterday.

Better known to cricket fans as the God of cricket, he is all set to enter the digital world. With his new smart phone application for his fans he adds another feather to his already decorated hat. The name of the application is 100MB which denotes his 100 centuries in his lifetime as a cricketer and MB stands for Master Blaster. The app is being launched in a very unique way and something which is a first for this legend. Sachin will be heard singing along-with singer Sonu Nigam on music director Shameer Tandon’s tunes. The song shows a new side of the cricketer and gives a sneak-peak into the soon-to-launch video game called Sachin Saga as well.

A cricket destination that caters to tens of millions of fans across the globe, 100MB is a unique mobile application, just like Sachin himself, dedicated to delivering the best of everything – cricket and Sachin. Envisioned by the Master Blaster himself, the app sums a variety of multi-format content that features India’s favorite cricketing icon, Sachin Tendulkar.

Additionally, 100MB enables users to access their personal social media accounts from a single app, removing the need for multiple native social media apps on one’s device. With the help of this application, the fans would get a chance to get closer to knowing Sachin. Also, since all the information would be now provided at just one place, the need for multiple apps reduces saving the precious internal storage space. With 100MB, users can post to multiple social platforms with a single click. Apart from these, the app offers several key features, such as ‘Verified’ news pieces that are approved by Sachin himself.

Not just that, the app aggregates comprehensive Cricket news from across the internet for consumption on one platform; at one Cricket destination. Users can even earn and redeem loyalty points by performing various activities on the app.