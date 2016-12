Ranveer Singh recently appeared on the cover of Forbes India as he made it to the Top 100 celebrity list.

The actor is looking absolutely promising in his Padmavati look. Ranveer will be seen playing the character of Alauddin Khilji in the film, which is a grey shade character.

The cover has him in a monochrome still.

Check out the cover here:

Ranveer was recently seen in Aditya Chopra’s Befikre which also starred Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.