For your eyes only! Virat-Anushka’s lunch date selfie will make your day!

A couple of days after Virat Kohli shared a Valentine’s Day special selfie with his ladylove Anushka Sharma, another photo of them is going viral on social media. The couple went on a lunch date with friends, one of whom posted a groupfie, captioning it, ‘Day well spent with Anushka & Virat!! #mumbaidiaries #healthyluncheon #selfiesconversationsandmore’.

While the Indian cricket skipper and his actress girlfriend have never opened up about their relationship directly, the duo has been dropping some major hints! Here is another visual treat for Virat-Anushka fans! In the photo, Virat is seen sporting a white t-shirt while Anushka complements his look with a white shirt!

Don’t they look absolutely made for each other?

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in her home production Phillauri, opposite Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh. Phillauri releases on 24th March.