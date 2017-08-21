Bollywood veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen taking the silver screens by storm, together. Yes, we are talking about their upcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

The first poster of the movie is out and it looks fun and quirky. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is presented by Cinekorn Entertainment and Bholenath Movies, starring Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Payal Ghosh and Vir Das.

Take a look at the poster here:

The poster has Rishi Kapoor pulling Paresh Rawal’s cheeks. The poster looks cute with these two veteran actors posing. Touted to be a romantic comedy peppered with a lot of fun-filled drama, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi chronicles an Indian tale as old as time. A Punjabi boy and a Gujarati girl find themselves in love, and madness ensues. A cultural clash along with bucket loads of family drama makes this movie the quintessential Bollywood entertainment spectacle.

While the concept is nothing new, this is for the first time that Rishi and Paresh are coming together, which makes the film a must watch as we all know both these actors are of great caliber and have the ability to pull any kind of role.

Vir Das and Payal Ghosh are also seen in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see these legend actors together on screen. Produced by Kalapi Nagada and Bharat Patel, the film has been written and directed by Sanjay Chhel.

The movie is all set to hit the theaters with Dhol, Dhokla, and Dhickiyaon on 15th September 2017. The movie is Directed by Sanjay Chhel and Produced Kalapi Nagada and Bharat Patel.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, playing the role of his father Sunil Dutt. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor would be playing the son of Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out.

Trailer of the movie will be out tomorrow.