The film poster of Partition 1947 is out now. It is based on the true story of the final months of British rule in India. Director Gurinder Chadha’s Partition 1947 will release on 18th August in theaters near you.

The release coincides with the 70th Anniversary of the Independence of India and the founding of Pakistan. After 300 years of British rulers, the last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, was charged with handing India back to its people. It is a story that is deeply personal to Gurinder, whose own family was caught up in the tragic events that unfolded as the ‘British Raj’ came to an end.

Take a look at the poster here:

The film’s story unfolds within the great House. Upstairs lived Mountbatten, his wife, Lady Mountbatten, and daughter; downstairs lived their 500 Hindu, Muslim, Sikh servants. As the political elite – Nehru, Jinnah, and Gandhi – converged on the House to wrangle over the birth of independent India, conflict erupted. A decision whose consequences reverberate to this day.

Partition 1947 examines these events through the prism of a marriage – that of Dickie and Edwina Mountbatten – and a romance –that between a young Hindu servant, Jeet, and his intended Muslim bride, Aalia. The young lovers find themselves caught up in the seismic end of Empire, in conflict with the Mountbattens and with their own communities, but never ever giving up hope.

The British cast is led by Hugh Bonneville as Lord Mountbatten; Gillian Anderson as his wife, Lady Mountbatten; Lily Travers as their daughter, Pamela; and Michael Gambon and Simon Callow as key civil servants. The Indian and Pakistani cast is led by Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi, and late Om Puri.

The film’s Hollywood title is Viceroy’s House.