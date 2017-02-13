SHARE

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan’s first picture has now surfaced the internet and is certainly the cutest thing you will see today.


We have to say, we completely agree with Kareena’s statement of Taimur being the most most gorgeous man this side of the equator.

She recently said, “My son is the most gorgeous man this side of the equator. I take it as a compliment because yes his lips are amazing”, after actress Priyanka Chopra spoke about Taimur’s cuteness.

Check out the picture here:

First Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan Out! Kareena-Saif's Kid Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today
We recently saw pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s daughter, Misha Kapoor that broke the internet.

Misha Kapoor with daddy Shahid and mommy Mira
Misha Kapoor with daddy Shahid and mommy Mira
