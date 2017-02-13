First Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan Out! Kareena-Saif’s Kid Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan’s first picture has now surfaced the internet and is certainly the cutest thing you will see today.

We have to say, we completely agree with Kareena’s statement of Taimur being the most most gorgeous man this side of the equator.

She recently said, “My son is the most gorgeous man this side of the equator. I take it as a compliment because yes his lips are amazing”, after actress Priyanka Chopra spoke about Taimur’s cuteness.

Check out the picture here:

We recently saw pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s daughter, Misha Kapoor that broke the internet.