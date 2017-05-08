Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan has generated huge anticipation for the movie way before its release. In these recent pictures from the film, we can comprehend that Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty, who are paired opposite each other for the first time, are all set to deliver crackling chemistry.

The comfort and chemistry that they share are evident. We have got to know that the duo has developed a fab working equation with each other during the London schedule and have become great friends.

Arjun has a double role in the film. The character in the picture below is of Charan, who is paired opposite Athiya, who is seen playing the role of a simple girl, Binkle. The other role played by Arjun is of Karan, a London boy, paired with Ileana D’Cruz.

Arjun when asked about Athiya shares, “She’s a strong girl. It’s the first time that I am being paired with Athiya. I do know her from before, though. It was during the London schedule that I got to know more about her personality and the madness in her.”

He adds, “Despite being her second film, I think she is very prepared, sorted and truly has the courage to take on roles out of her comfort zone.”

Recalling her dedication, he says, “I remember she had lost her grandfather on the day she started filming for Mubarakan. She completed her work, took a flight back to Mumbai, then came back to London and continued working. This just shows what a strong girl she is and that she is here to stay for that reason.”

Calling his co-star “super-spontaneous”, he reveals that the photo collage you see alongside is taken by her. He shares, “Athiya started fooling around on the sets and this is how we got the pics. She made us shoot and they ended up so good that we are using it as the first look.”

Athiya on being asked about Arjun shares, “He sees the bigger picture.”

Athiya agrees, “At least he gave me credit for these pictures!” and adds, “Rather than having a typical ‘romantic’ picture as a first look. I just thought this was more fun and closer to the feel of the film. This picture perfectly depicts the madness, confusion, and fun of these two characters.”

She admits to having “an absolute blast working with Arjun on Mubarakan”. She lists out his qualities. “Apart from being a great actor, he has an impeccable comic timing. He is very selfless and always focuses on the bigger picture. Another great quality of his is that he ensures everyone is happy on the set. People feel he’s very serious, but he’s also fun and very chilled-out to work with and very knowledgeable about the production part of it.”

Of her other co-stars Ileana D’Cruz and Anil Kapoor, she says they were fun to work with and that they would all hang out together.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.