The first look of Shraddha Kapoor’s next, Haseena dropped this morning. We have to agree we are completely surprised by Shraddha’s transformation from the girl-next-door to a strong woman.

On this first look poster, Shraddha is seen giving a rather menacing look – captioned as, The Queen Of Mumbai.

The film is based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena.

Check out the first look here:

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is slated to release on 14th July.