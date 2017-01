Looks like, Rajkummar Rao is all set to give another power packed performance in his next, titled Newton. The film is a black comedy and is all set to have its premiere at Berlin Film Festival 2017.

The first look of the film has released and Rajkummar is seen sporting an army jacket and seen holding a voting unit in his hand.

Check out the poster here:

The film has been directed by Amit Masurkar.