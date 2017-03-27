Sushant Singh Rajput impressed everyone with his last outing as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M S Dhoni biopic. He has now shared the first look of his upcoming film, titled Romeo Akbar Walter. The first look poster shows him giving an intense look.

The story is based on true events from 1971. The tagline says ‘Our Hero..Their Spy’. Sushant tweeted the first look saying, “2018 will be RAW. @RomeoAkbarWaltr @KytaProductions@VAFilmCompany @ajay0701 @bunty_walia #RAWFirstLook.”

Check out the first look here:

The film is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018.

Sushant debuted in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s book Three Mistakes Of My Life. Ever since, the actor has made some bold choices when it comes to his films. He later starred in YRF produced, Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Shudd Desi Romance and later in Dibakar Bannerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

This year, Sushant has one release lined up in June which is Dinesh Vijan’s directorial debut, Raabta. Industry hearsay is that Dinesh Vijan’s “Raabta” that travels between two eras seeks inspiration from Hollywood fantasy war drama “300”. The film stars him along with Kriti Sanon.

There have been rumors about the duo seeing each other off-screen and it will be interesting to see them work together. Kriti was last seen in Dilwale along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan.

Sushant has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and has been titled as Drive.

Karan has previously tweeted about the same, saying, “The franchise fun begins…’DRIVE’ directed by Tarun Mansukhani starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starts today! The first of the series.”