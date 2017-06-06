Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming film A Gentleman took the internet by storm with its first teaser which released yesterday. Now, the makers of the film have released the first look of the duo and we really can’t take our eyes off them.

Take a look at the posters here:

The first poster features Sidharth Malhotra standing in a formal avatar, wearing a blue suit and a white shirt. The actor is seeing holding a pressure cooker and a gun in his hands. The background leaves the audience thinking, what is this guy up to in the film?

He captioned the poster in a quirky style by writing,”Pressure cooker se leke Bandook – he can use both. First look of #AGentleman guys @Asli_Jacqueline here I am, as promised!”

In the second poster, the duo is seen together in a badass avatar. Sidharth Malhotra is seeing shooting some guns, whereas Jacqueline is seen in a fierce look. The Jodi is colour coordinated in blue and orange.

The actor presented the poster with a caption,”Hey @Asli_Jacqueline you remember shooting this one #AGentleman second poster! Watch out for Jackie taking on the bad guys!”

Written and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who have previously churned out movies like Go Goa Gone, Shor in the City, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Happy Ending, the movie is said to be an action-comedy, and not a sequel to the Hrithik-Katrina starrer, Bang Bang, as rumoured before.

It is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya, who wishes her boyfriend to take on some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

The movie is slated to release on August 25.

We really can’t wait for this one! What do you think about the posters let us know in the comment section!